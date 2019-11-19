https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/crime/article/2-killed-in-separate-shootings-in-Milwaukee-Monday-14845586.php
2 killed in separate shootings in Milwaukee Monday
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say two men have died in separate shootings in Milwaukee, including one inside a liquor store.
No arrests have been made in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man on the city’s southside about 10 p.m. Monday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
In another shooting Monday about 4:30 p.m., a 58-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in S & A Liquors on the northside. Witnesses say the victim was an employee. Police are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.
