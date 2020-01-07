2 men arrested, charged in Portland fatal shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two men have been charged with murder stemming from a shooting in Southeast Portland on Saturday.

KATU-TV reports Christopher Watkins, 19, and Timothy Burks, 20, are each facing one count of second-degree murder after police say they intentionally caused the death of DeAndre Rouse.

Officers responded to the area shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday. Officers found Rouse dead.

Police chased a fleeing vehicle and found it later abandoned, with a trail of blood leading away from it, court documents said. Authorities followed it, located and arrested Burks, who police say was bleeding from a gunshot wound in the arm.

Watkins was found later Saturday and arrested after authorities learned he had been picked up using a ride-sharing app. It wasn't immediately known if they have lawyers.