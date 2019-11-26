2 men charged in connection with fatal shooting in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Two men charged in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man in Boston over a gold chain are being held without bail.

Prosecutors tell The Boston Globe that 22-year-old Bryan Rice shot Fouad Baghdad in the neck after a brief struggle over the chain Saturday near North Station.

Prosecutor Tara Burdman says Rice fled the scene and police pulled him over a block from the apartment building.

Officers also arrested 24-year-old Anthony Baptista-Goncalves and a third man, who has not been named.

Rice was charged with murder, attempt to commit a crime and carrying a firearm without a license. Baptista-Goncalves was charged with accessory before the fact and accessory after the fact.

Both pleaded not guilty and their attorneys did not speak on their behalf.