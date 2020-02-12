2 men fatally shot on front porch of Los Angeles residence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police homicide investigators searched Wednesday for several people seen running away from a San Fernando Valley residence where two men were found fatally wounded.

Officers responding to a shooting report late Tuesday night found one victim lying on top of the other victim on the front porch of a home, the Police Department said.

Fire Department paramedics pronounced one victim dead and took the other to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said witnesses reported hearing an argument on the front porch and then gunshots.

The witnesses also saw three or four males run to a parked sedan and drive away.

The victims were not immediately identified.