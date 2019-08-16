2 men found guilty of Burlington beating death

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Two men have been found guilty of beating to death man at a Burlington apartment complex.

Court records say Majestic Malone and Markell Price were convicted Tuesday of kidnapping and second-degree murder in the slaying of Edward Breuer on March 17. They had been charged with first-degree murder. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30.

A third defendant, Stanley Baldwin, is scheduled to go on trial Aug. 27. Court records say he's asking that his trial be moved out of Des Moines County.

Court documents say Malone and Price forced Breuer inside an apartment after Baldwin accused Breuer of breaking into it. Neighbors in the same complex said Breuer had been visiting them earlier that evening.

The documents say Malone and Price carried Breuer back out of the apartment several minutes later and laid him face down in the dirt before Price poured a can of soda over Breuer's head.