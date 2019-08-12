https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/crime/article/2-year-old-child-found-dead-in-parked-car-in-14297437.php
2-year-old child found dead in parked car in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lawrence police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child whose body was found inside a parked car.
Police said in a news release the child was found Sunday evening after someone reported a child was left unattended in a car.
The family was notified and police are investigating. No further information was released.
The National Weather Service says the temperature reached 88 Sunday afternoon in Lawrence.
___
Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com
