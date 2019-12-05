200 rounds of ammunition stolen from police officer's home

ATLANTA (AP) — Someone broke into an Atlanta police officer's home and stole nearly 200 rounds of ammunition, police said Thursday.

Atlanta police spokesman Anthony Grant told WSB-TV that the burglary happened last week at the officer's apartment.

Police said the burglars forced the front door open. They got away with a cell phone and jewelry as well as the ammunition. No arrests have been reported.

Police released a video of three people running through the apartment complex but have not identified any suspects.