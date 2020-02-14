2nd man sentenced in death at softball field 12 years ago

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) — A second man charged in a nearly 12-year-old manslaughter and assault case in Chester, Vermont, has received a mostly suspended sentence.

Timothy Arbuckle, 39, was accused of kicking Vincent Tamburello Jr. as he lay dying on a softball field in 2008. Arbuckle pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and violating his conditions of release. He was given a five-to-12-year sentence on Tuesday; all but three years were suspended as part of a plea deal, according to former Windsor County State’s Attorney David Cahill, who oversaw the case resolution this week. Arbuckle had jail time credited toward his sentence, so he was allowed to walk from the courtroom, Cahill told the Valley News.

Another man, Kyle Bolaski, 36, of Springfield, was accused of shooting Tamburello in the legs and buttocks. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced in January to seven to 15 years.

Prosecutors say Arbuckle, Bolaski and several others had been sparring with Tamburello and met with him on the field. After a confrontation, Tamburello chased Bolaski with an ax. Bolaski shot Tamburello and Arbuckle kicked him as he bled to death.

Intially, Bolaski was charged with murder and Arbuckle with second-degree murder for acting as an accessory.