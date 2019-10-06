3 charged after Minnesota man's remains found in WVa

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police have charged three people after the remains of a Minnesota man were found.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports McDowell County Magistrate Court records show the body found in the Skygusty area was identified as John Thomas McGuire.

Sgt. C.K. McKenzie in Welch says 31-year-old Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure of Chisago City, Minnesota, and 32-year-old Anna Marie Choudhry of Lincoln County were charged with concealment of a deceased human body. McKenzie says a male suspect was arrested on an unrelated charge.

First Sgt. J.K. Cooper says the three suspects are related and that the victim did not have ties to McDowell County.

According to a criminal complaint, McGuire's death occurred in February. His body was found Sept. 24.

McGuire's hometown wasn't immediately known.