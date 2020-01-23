3 charged in fatal I-80 shooting of New York man

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities announced charges Thursday against two men in the fatal shooting of a New York man on Interstate 80 in New Jersey last weekend, an incident authorities they said was a targeted attack.

The shooting occurred in Lodi, about 7 miles west of New York City, shortly after midnight early Saturday. Louis Perez, 27, of the Bronx, was killed and a passenger in his car was injured, while a third person in the car escaped injury.

Two of the suspects — Douglas Coudrey, 22, of Eastport, New York, and Kenneth Regan, 21, of Centereach, New York, were arrested Wednesday in Long Island, New York, and face murder and attempted murder charges.

A third person, Robert Plunkett, 22, was arrested with Coudrey and Regan and faces a weapons charge in Suffolk County, New York. He was not charged in the highway shooting.

It wasn't known Thursday if any of the three suspects have retained an attorney.

Authorities said surveillance video showed a red BMW SUV containing Coudrey and Regan followed Perez's black 2019 Honda Civic west over the George Washington Bridge from New York into New Jersey. They said the BMW pulled up next to the Honda on I-80 westbound and fired several shots.

The injured passenger, 24-year-old Jose Mercado of New York, was shot once in the chest and is in stable condition following surgery, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.