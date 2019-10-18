3 charged with running $7 million California mortgage scam

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A grand jury in Northern California has indicted three people on charges that they ran a statewide mortgage scam that defrauded often elderly or financially struggling victims of $7 million.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Friday said Steven Rogers, Robert Sedlar and Audrey Gan operated Grand View Financial, which promised mortgage relief services from San Diego to the Sacramento and San Francisco Bay areas.

Gan's attorney, Samuel Camp, says his client will fight the charges.

A Sacramento County grand jury indicted them on charges including conspiracy, grand theft, elder abuse and filing false or forged documents.

The charges allege that the three conspired to steal money and homes from distressed homeowners between 2015 and 2019. Victims had to transfer their homes to the company as part of the deal.