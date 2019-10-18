https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/crime/article/3-dead-in-multi-vehicle-crash-on-I-80-14543834.php
3 dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-80
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, N.J. (AP) — State Police say three people are dead in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80.
The accident occurred around 1:45 a.m. Friday in the eastbound express lanes in Parsippany-Troy Hills Township.
There is no word how many vehicles were involved.
Authorities have not released any names.
The eastbound express lanes remain closed while authorities investigate the accident.
