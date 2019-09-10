3 fatal shooting in St. Paul in 8 hours

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police say a good Samaritan trying to help people following a car crash was one of three people fatally shot in St. Paul in an eight-hour time span.

The 31-year-old man was shot in the head in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood about 10 p.m. Monday. A 27-year-old driver was detained.

Police spokesman Steve Linders says investigators are trying to determine whether the shooting was connected with two others Monday and early Tuesday.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports an 18-year-old was fatally shot about 4:30 p.m. Monday on the city's North End. And, about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday a 27-year-old man was shot and later died at Regions Hospital. Linders says the man was in a vehicle with another person when someone in another vehicle began firing at them. Police are working to determine a motive.

___

Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com