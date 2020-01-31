3 held after crystal meth found during traffic stop search

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — Three men were arrested on Interstate 80 after Seward County deputies found 27 pounds (12.2 kilograms) of crystal methamphetamine in a sport utility vehicle being carried on a truck.

The Seward County Sheriff's Office said Sheriff Mike Vance made a traffic stop on the flatbed truck Wednesday and then noticed inconsistencies in what people in the truck were saying. One of them said the SUV's owners were in another vehicle traveling along I-80, so Vance had other deputies stop that vehicle.

A K-9 drug dog then alerted deputies to the odor of narcotics in the SUV. A search of it turned up 21 packages of crystal meth with an estimated street value of $594,000, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators learned later that the meth was being hauled from Juarez, Mexico, to Omaha.

The three men haven't been formally charged, according to court records.