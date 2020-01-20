3 men found dead in separate NYC overnight blazes

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities on Monday were investigating the deaths of three men in separate overnight blazes, with two of the men found in unusual circumstances.

The New York Police Department said the first fire was shortly before 3 a.m. on Casals Place in the Bronx. Emergency officials found an 85-year-old man inside his apartment, and a 49-year-old woman suffering from smoke inhalation in the lobby.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The woman was hospitalized in stable condition.

The two other fires took place soon after, one in Queens and the other in Brooklyn

In the Queens fire, authorities found a man inside the first floor of a building under construction on 217th Street.

Police said his hands were tied behind his back, and he had severe burns. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In Brooklyn, emergency personnel responding to Adelphi Street found an adult man in the lobby. Police said he had puncture wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No identifications have been released. The Fire Department is investigating the causes of the fires, and the city's medical examiner will determine the causes of the death for the men.