3 more teens accused in Spartanburg 15-year-old's death

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Three more teenagers face charges in connection with a shooting earlier this month in South Carolina that left a 15-year-old dead, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies arrested a 14-year-old, 15-year-old and 16-year-old on Monday, The Greenville News reported. Each faces charges of murder, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy in the Dec. 19 death of Kerolos Mina Zaky, the sheriff's office said. The teens are being held at the Greenville County Juvenile Detention Facility. It was unknown if any of them are represented by an attorney.

Jamazzeo Dequan Glover and Braelon Jasper Brown, both 18, were also arrested following the shooting and face the same charges. Brown was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies found Zaky, of Spartanburg, dead of at least one gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Piedmont. Investigators believe he was killed as a group of teens tried to rob him, the Sheriff's Office said.