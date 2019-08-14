3 new civil lawsuits filed in Las Vegas businessman DUI case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A prominent Las Vegas businessman has been hit with three more lawsuits seeking damages for a death and injuries in a crash he's accused of causing by driving drunk after a charity golf tournament he organized.

Greg Tassi and Christie Cobbett seek damages greater than $50,000 in separate civil negligence lawsuits filed Tuesday against Scott Gragson and his employer, Colliers Nevada LLC.

Relatives of Melissa Newton, who died in the May 30 crash, seek damages for negligence and wrongful death.

All three lawsuits were filed by attorney Robert Eglet in state court in Las Vegas..

Attorneys representing Gragson in a lawsuit filed separately against him in June by a brain-injured passenger didn't immediately respond Wednesday to messages.

Gragson has pleaded not guilty to felony criminal DUI and reckless driving charges.