3 pedestrians injured by San Francisco hit-and-run driver

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A hit-and-run driver who may have been drunk or on drugs plowed through a crosswalk, into a bus and onto a sidewalk Wednesday afternoon, striking three pedestrians and leaving two of them with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Toyota Prius made a turn against a red light and hit the front end of a bus in a Mission District intersection shortly before 4:30 p.m., and a man in a crosswalk was “sandwiched between the two" vehicles, Sgt. Frank Harrell told KRON-TV.

The car then drove onto a sidewalk, police said.

The bus drove on for about 25 yards and when it stopped, a man and a woman both got out and were struck by the fleeing car, which then continued speeding down the sidewalk, Harrell said.

The two men, ages 49 and 34, were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, he said.

The woman complained of pain and was treated at the scene, he said.

Three to five minutes after the accident, the driver drove back to the scene and was detained, Harrell told KRON-TV.

The driver was “displaying signs of alcohol or drug impairment,” Harrell told the San Francisco Chronicle.