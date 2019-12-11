3 teens charged in series of assaults on Twin Cities trains

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three teenagers have been charged and a fourth has been arrested in a series of violent assaults on light rail trains in St. Paul.

Authorities believe the three were part of a group of six teens who attacked passengers on a Green Line train on Dec. 4.

One victim told investigators he was on the train when a group of juveniles surrounded him and began punching and kicking him repeatedly, even after he fell to the ground. Then they went through his pockets, officials said.

Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla says officials believe some of the teens were involved in a Nov. 25 incident in which two Transportation Security Administrations officers were assaulted on the Blue Line in Minneapolis.

Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a fourth suspect and are looking for two others who were involved with the attack in St. Paul.

“Investigators are also looking into other assaults to see if they can link these or any other cases together,” said Padilla, who encouraged others who may have been victims to report it. “We want to know about that.”