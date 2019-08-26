4 arrested after officer dragged by car, knocked unconscious

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Four people have been arrested after a Connecticut police officer was dragged by a car for about 100 feet and knocked unconscious.

Waterbury police say they investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle Saturday morning and found a driver who had fallen asleep or suffered a medical emergency.

Officers opened the car doors and roused the driver, who sped away and dragged the officer down the street.

The officer was treated and released from a hospital. No name was released.

Authorities say they later found the driver, Adam DeJesus, and charged him with assaulting an officer and other crimes. Three men with him were charged with interfering with police.

DeJesus was scheduled to be arraigned Monday. It wasn't clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.