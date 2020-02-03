4 officers on paid leave after fatal shooting in Maine

MINOT, Maine (AP) — Law enforcement officers shot and killed a man who totaled a police cruiser during a chase and then got out of his vehicle to engage police officers in an armed confrontation, officials said Monday.

The Maine attorney general's office is investigating the officer-involved shooting Sunday evening near the Minor Post Office.

Jason Gora, 44, of Auburn, sped away from officers who tried to stop his SUV in Auburn, and the chase continued into Minot, officials said. He was shot to death across the street from the spot where he exited his vehicle. It's unclear whether he fired at officers.

Three law enforcement officers from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department and another officer from the Mechanic Falls Police Department are on paid administrative leave during an investigation, officials said.

Gora’s family reported him missing on Friday night and was concerned he was “potentially a danger to himself,” said Androscoggin County Chief Deputy William Gagne.