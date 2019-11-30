4th person arrested in Wichita motel killing

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A fourth person has now been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 55-year-old man at a Wichita motel.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the 57-year-old suspect was arrested at his Wichita home Wednesday and booked on suspicion of first-degree felony murder and a drug charge. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has been charged.

The shooting happened Sunday at the Countryside Inn, killing 55-year-old Timothy Austin. Police say the shooting was drug-related.

Three others were charged with first-degree murder — 49-year-old Bryant Damon Bailey, 52-year-old Robyn Leah Murphy and 60-year-old Annette Williams.

Police say Austin got into a fight in the parking lot and was shot once in his upper body. He died at a hospital.

