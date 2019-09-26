7 Catalans jailed as judge opens probe on terrorism charges

MADRID (AP) — Seven Catalan separatists have been jailed as Spain's National Court probes whether their alleged plans to commit violent acts with explosives amounts to terrorism, a first for the separatist movement in the northeastern region.

An investigating judge on Thursday found signs that the activists could be part of a pro-secession organization that allegedly intends to use "any means, including violent ones" to establish an independent republic in Catalonia, a court statement said.

It added that no bail has been granted for the seven and that details of the investigation will remain under judicial secrecy.

Word of the jailing led to tense scenes at the Catalan parliament in Barcelona, where separatist lawmakers including the regional president disrupted a debate that was underway Thursday evening by shouting "Freedom!" Some lawmakers also walked out of the chamber, expressing disagreement with the court's decision.

Street protests were also immediately announced for later across Catalonia.

Pro-independence supporters say the Spanish probe of the activists is an attempt to criminalize their movement, which they depict as scrupulously peaceful.

They also note the arrests come as the Supreme Court prepares to rule, possibly next month, in the case of a dozen Catalan politicians and activists tried for their 2017 push for independence.

Whether use of violence was part of the events before and after an independence referendum banned by Spain is a key part of that trial. That could decide whether they are convicted for rebellion or sedition, which in Spain is punished with years behind bars.

But Thursday's probe could become a significant escalation in the judicial crackdown against Catalan separatism if terrorism charges are levelled. The seven activists are now officially under investigation for allegedly being part of a terrorist organization, manufacturing explosives and conspiring to wreak havoc, the court said.

The judge believes they are linked to the Technical Response Teams of the self-proclaimed Committees for the Defense of the Republic, or CDR, which has in the past organized street protests and blocked road and rail lines. According to the court, these teams are "an organization with a hierarchized structure that aims to establish the Catalan republic by any means, including violent ones."

Police said they found abundant substances that can be used to make explosives during a series of raids on Monday. Prosecutors believe the activists aimed to use the substances around the anniversary of the Oct. 1, 2017, illegal independence referendum in Catalonia and the issuing of the separatists' trial verdict.