8 charged after pair of Cascade County jail assaults

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A pair of recent assaults at the Cascade County regional jail in Great Falls have led to charges against eight inmates, the county attorney's office said.

Seven men who are alleged to have ganged up on another man on Dec. 12 were charged Tuesday with accountability to aggravated assault, the Great Falls Tribune reports.

The victim was punched, kicked and kneed, lost three teeth and suffered a fractured jaw. He also had fractures to three vertebrae, charging documents said. The assault was captured on surveillance cameras.

A female inmate is charged with felony aggravated assault for alleging choking and punching another inmate during an argument on Dec. 22, the newspaper reports.