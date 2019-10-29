90-year sentence for drunk driver in 2 bicyclists' deaths

In this file photo, New Orleans Police examine damaged cars and bicycles on Esplanade Avenue in New Orleans after a car struck multiple people, killing several and injuring others following the Endymion Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The drunk driver who killed two bicycle riders and injured seven following a New Orleans Mardi Gras parade in March has received a 90-year prison sentence.

The District Attorney's Office says state Judge Laurie White gave 32-year-old Tashonty Toney the maximum sentence Tuesday. The sentencing hearing came a day after he pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide, and a week after he pleaded guilty to multiple related charges.

New Orleans news organizations at the hearing said Toney apologized. But a prosecutor questioned his sincerity. A recorded jailhouse phone call revealed Toney laughing following victim impact statements Monday. And it captured Toney's sister using a racial epithet while talking about the parents of one of those killed — a black woman named Sharree Walls.

Toney also is black.