91-year-old suspect in killing of woman wearing Fitbit dies

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say a 91-year-old San Jose man arrested last year on suspicion of killing his 67-year-old stepdaughter after her Fitbit helped provide clues to police has died.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Tony Aiello died Tuesday at a hospital in San Jose where he was taken due to "deteriorating health" from pre-existing conditions.

Aiello was arrested last year on suspicion of murdering Karen Navarra.

Authorities say Navarra's Fitbit recorded a rapid rise in her heart rate before a sudden drop-off to nothing. Police said nearby cameras captured Aiello's car at Navarra's home at the same time her Fitbit showed her heartbeat rapidly falling.

An autopsy found "multiple deep and intrusive wounds" to her head and facial area, likely inflicted by a small hatchet or ax.

