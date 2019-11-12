Accusers sue W Virginia jailer who sexually abused inmates

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — A former federal prison worker convicted of sexually abusing female inmates is now being sued by three of his accusers.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports two women recently filed lawsuits against former Capt. Jerrod Grimes, former Warden Scott Hall and the federal body that governs the Federal Prison Camp in Alderson. Another woman filed a similar lawsuit against the three defendants in September.

Grimes was convicted last year of sexually assaulting inmates and sentenced this year to 10 years' imprisonment.

The three lawsuits allege that Grimes forced sexual acts on the women, who then ran into complications when trying to report the abuse to other prison workers. The most recent plaintiffs remain incarcerated at another prison and are identified only by their initials.

