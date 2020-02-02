Acquaintance suspected of kidnapping California woman

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman abducted from her home was found safe in Los Angeles after a week and an acquaintance of hers was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, authorities said.

Jennifer Martinez, 46, was reunited with her family on Saturday, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Officials did not comment on the health condition of Martinez or say how she and the suspect, Robert Lopez, were found.

Martinez was taken against her will from her Jurupa Valley home on Jan. 25, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported. Neighbors told detectives she left the house with Lopez.

Lopez was described by authorities as an acquaintance of Martinez and a transient from the Los Angeles area. He could face charges including kidnapping, burglary and vandalism, sheriff's officials said.

It wasn't known Sunday if Lopez, 46, has an attorney.