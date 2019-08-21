Alabama chief deputy arrested on theft charges

CARROLLTON, Ala. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a west Alabama chief deputy who worked for a sheriff who pleaded guilty to federal crimes earlier this year.

News outlets report that state police say Pickens County Chief Deputy Jonathan Gann was arrested Tuesday on theft and evidence-tampering charges.

The Tuscaloosa News reports Gann was charged after an investigation requested by a prosecutor and Pickens County's newly appointed sheriff, Todd Hall.

Officials plan to hold a news conference Wednesday to discuss specifics.

Gann was No. 2 in command under longtime Pickens County Sheriff David Abston. Abston pleaded guilty last month in a scheme involving food purchased for the jail kitchen.

It's unclear whether the charges against Gann are related to Abston's case.

Court records aren't yet available to show whether Gann has a lawyer.