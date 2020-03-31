Albuquerque police: Man fatally shot during welfare check

ALBUIQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man is dead after being shot by Albuquerque police after officers went to make a welfare check on the person.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that police say the incident occurred at a home Monday where police went after being contacted by the person's concerned employer.

No identities were released.

Deputy Chief Harold Medina said the shooting occurred inside the home during an altercation after police made contact with the employee.

Medina said he didn't immediately have specifics on the circumstances of the altercation, including how many officers fired their weapons and whether the person shot had a gun or other weapon.