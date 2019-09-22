Albuquerque police are searching for a a kidnapped woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque say they are searching for a 37-year-old woman who reportedly was kidnapped.

They say Chamisa Toya was taken by force after her and her boyfriend spent time with an unknown man.

Police say the kidnapper allegedly put Toya in a headlock while she was in his car and drove away from a convenience store early Saturday.

They say the woman has not been seen or heard from since then.