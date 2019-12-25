Ariz. police arrest man for twice showing up naked at bar

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Prescott have arrested a man after he twice showed up at a bar naked.

Prescott police say 69-year-old Leonard V. Hall entered the bar Monday around 10 a.m. and spoke to a female bartender before leaving.

Surveillance video showed the man undressing in the parking lot before he entered the bar again, that time naked. He didn't speak to the bartender but she called for help from her boss and Hall left, according to police. The bartender said she'd never seen the man before.

About 24 hours later, police said they received a call that the man was back in the parking lot of the bar and again naked.

Police found Hall still naked in a truck, attempting to drive away. He was arrested.

The Daily Courier of Prescott reported that Hall was been booked into jail on suspicion of several charges of indecent exposure and trespassing.

Hall does not yet have a listed attorney or a publicly listed telephone number where someone could be reached to comment on his behalf.