Arizona congressman’s tweets raise Epstein conspiracy theory

FILE - In this Dec. 2013, file photo, U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., speaks during a Congressional field hearing on the Affordable Care Act in Apache Junction, Ariz. Gosar appears to be signaling support for a conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The Republican congressman sent 23 tweets Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 about impeachment hearings. The first letter of each tweet spelled out would read, "Epstein didn't kill himself." less FILE - In this Dec. 2013, file photo, U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., speaks during a Congressional field hearing on the Affordable Care Act in Apache Junction, Ariz. Gosar appears to be signaling support for a ... more Photo: Matt York, AP Photo: Matt York, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Arizona congressman’s tweets raise Epstein conspiracy theory 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar appears to be signaling support for a conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The Republican congressman sent 23 tweets Wednesday about the first public impeachment hearing examining President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. The first letter of each tweet spelled out “Epstein didn’t kill himself.”

A New York medical examiner ruled Epstein’s jailhouse death a suicide. But conspiracy theories have persisted, fueled by Epstein’s links to princes, politicians and other famous and powerful people.

The Associated Press asked Gosar spokesman Ben Goldey whether the congressman sent the tweets himself. Goldey’s emailed response used the first letter of each sentence to spell “Area 51.” He did not answer the question but said the tweets were substantive.