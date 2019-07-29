Arkansas lawmaker pleads no contest to not filing taxes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas lawmaker has pleaded no contest to not paying state income taxes and agreed to pay thousands of dollars in missed payments, penalty and interest.

State Rep. Mickey Gates of Hot Springs on Monday entered the plea and was sentenced to six years' probation by a Garland County judge. Gates, a Republican, was arrested last year and charged with not filing returns from 2012 through 2017.

Democrats and top Republicans, including Gov. Asa Hutchinson, called for Gates to step down following the charges. He was re-elected to a two-year term in November.

Gates agreed to pay at least $74,789 for the years 2012 through 2014 and a hearing to determine the remaining amount for 2015 through 2017 will be held in December.