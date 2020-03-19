Armed man threatens multiple people, flees in stolen vehicle

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A 30-year-old man is facing numerous felony charges after police say he threatened multiple people with a knife, stole a vehicle and crashed in Fargo.

Officers responded to a report of a man threatening to stab a driver as he carjacked a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

The man drove away in the stolen vehicle and crashed into another vehicle, KFGO reported.

He threatened the occupants of that vehicle and drove away in the stolen vehicle, authorities said. An officer tried to pull the man over but he fled.

A Clay County sheriff's deputy used a tactical maneuver to stop the suspect on Interstate 94 where he subsequently crashed and was arrested.

Police were recommending charges of robbery threat with a weapon, terrorizing, aggravated endangerment and fleeing in a motor vehicle.

He could also be charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and bringing stolen goods into the state.