Arrests made after man found dead at Lake County RV park

POLSON, Mont. (AP) — Authorities in Lake County have arrested two people after a man was found dead of an apparent homicide at an RV park between Pablo and Ronan.

Sheriff Donald Bell says 63-year-old Gyme (jim) Kelly of Ronan was found deceased in a camper on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of deliberate homicide. Officials say the man had only been in the area for a month. A woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Kelly's body was taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy. The death is still under investigation.