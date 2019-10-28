Arrests made in killing of American prosecutor in Micronesia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Authorities in Micronesia say they've arrested suspects in the slaying of an American prosecutor who was working as acting attorney general of the state of Yap in the Pacific nation.

Yap Gov. Henry S. Falan announced the arrests Monday on the state's website. No names were released.

Authorities say prosecutor Rachelle Bergeron was fatally shot last week after returning home from a run. Her friends believe her killing was tied to her work, which including being part of a human-trafficking task force.

Bergeron was from Wisconsin and first moved to Yap in 2015 to take a job as assistant attorney general.

Falan said in a statement that officials "will keep the public informed at the appropriate time as the court case moves ahead."