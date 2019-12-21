Arson suspected, arrest made in Colorado apartment fire

DENVER (AP) — A suspect has been arrested and could faces charges including arson and attempted murder in an apartment building fire that injured a suburban Denver firefighter, officials said Saturday.

The unidentified suspect was being held on multiple criminal counts following the early Saturday morning fire that heavily damaged several apartments, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

Some residents became trapped and had to be rescued from their apartments.

Nine people including a firefighter were checked for smoke inhalation and other injuries, and a firefighter was taken tot he hospital for a minor injury.

Residents of six apartments were displaced by the blaze and were being helped by the Red Cross, officials said.