Attempted murder charge in Elko Walmart parking lot stabbing

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A 38-year-old northeast Nevada man has been arrested after police say he stabbed another man during an altercation in a Walmart parking lot in Elko.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports Steven Ackerley of Halleck was booked into the Elko County Jail on Sunday on charges of attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon.

Elko police say Ackerley and the victim knew each other and had been involved in an ongoing dispute when they apparently saw each other in the parking lot.

Investigators say Ackerley ended up stabbing the 19-year-old man in the left side of his stomach. The victim's injury was believed to be non-life threatening.

It's not clear if Ackerley has a lawyer or will be appointed him.

Jail records show he's been arrested before on charges of destroying property and possession of a controlled substance.

___

Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com