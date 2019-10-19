Attorney pleads not guilty to failing to report stolen guns

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut attorney accused of failing to report six stolen handguns — including one used to shoot at police — has pleaded not guilty to charges including reckless endangerment.

The Stamford Advocate reports that 72-year-old Ridgely Brown was arrested after police learned his stolen revolver was allegedly used by another man to shoot at a police officer in July.

Authorities learned about the Stanford man's five other stolen guns, including one that turned up on a suspect in March.

Police say Brown was told in May to report the other missing weapons, but say he waited until July, a day before Stamford Officer Bryan Cooper was shot at.

Brown told police a woman he was involved with stole the guns during visits to his home.

Brown's attorney declined to comment.

___

