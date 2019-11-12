Authorities: Woman found dead stabbed numerous times

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a woman whose body was found on the side of a road in Ohio had been stabbed numerous times.

The Blade in Toledo reports that Dr. Jeffrey Hudson, a deputy Lucas County coroner, says 30-year-old Michelle Keagler was stabbed two dozen times and some of the wounds were defensive ones. He said the weapon is believed to be a large knife.

The coroner's office hasn't released a final ruling on the cause of death.

Toledo police say officers found Keagler around 8 a.m. Saturday near Interstate 75 after a truck driver called 911 to report a person lying on the side of a road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are asking anyone with information that could help the investigation to call the Crime Stoppers program.