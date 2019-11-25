Authorities search for inmate who escape from Tucson prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a state prison in Tucson.

Officials say 27-year-old Kevin Anthony Purdon escaped Sunday night from a minimum-custody unit at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson.

The Arizona Department of Corrections say Purdon was last accounted for at 7:40 p.m. Sunday.

Searchers and tracking dogs are trying to locate Purdon.

Purdon was serving more than four years in prison for his March 2016 guilty plea to solicitation to possess a dangerous drug for sale.