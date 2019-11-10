https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/crime/article/Authorities-seek-info-on-buck-poached-near-14824140.php
Authorities seek info on buck poached near Corvallis
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife authorities are investigating the poaching of a mule deer buck in southwest Montana.
KECI-TV reports that Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game warden Justin Singleterry says the case involves a 4x4 buck that was found poached east of Corvallis in the Bitterroot Valley.
An investigation determined the buck was killed on location and then discarded down a steep embankment. Nothing was taken from the deer and all meat left to waste.
A member of the public reported the deer poached last Thursday. The deer may have been killed days before it was discovered.
Information from: KECI-TV, http://www.keci.com
