Autopsy: Death of NY shelter volunteer was a homicide
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City medical examiner’s office has declared a homicide in the death of a woman who helped domestic violence survivors.
The office said on Monday that 25-year-old Ola Salem died from asphyxiation, including neck compression.
Salem’s body was found at a Staten Island park on Oct. 24. Police are still investigating the circumstances.
The Staten Island Advance says that Salem volunteered at the Asiyah Women’s Center, a shelter for Muslim women and their families.
The center’s executive director, Dania Darwish, says that Salem was passionate about helping survivors and had a gift for making people smile.
