Bail hearing set for Mississippi man tried 6 times on murder

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A bail hearing has been set for a Mississippi man who has been tried six times for murder.

Montgomery County Circuit Judge Joseph Loper scheduled the hearing for Dec. 16 in Walthall.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Curtis Flowers' conviction in June, finding racially biased jury selection. Prosecutors say Flowers killed four people in a Winona furniture store in 1996. He was sentenced to death in 2010's sixth trial.

Lawyer Rob McDuff has asked Loper to free Flowers on bail and throw out charges.

McDuff argues Mississippi law requires bail after two capital murder mistrials. Flowers' fourth and fifth trials ended in mistrials.

He urges the judge to reject a seventh trial and quash charges, citing prosecutorial misconduct and arguing a limit to trials.

Flowers is currently jailed in Louisville.