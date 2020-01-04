Bellevue man who confessed to strangling wife pleads guilty

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A man who confessed to police that he'd killed his wife in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue has pleaded guilty to two reduced charges in the case.

Brandon Norton, 39, of Bellevue, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and improper disposal of a body, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Norton had been facing trial next week on a first-degree murder charge for the slaying of 32-year-old Jennifer Norton. Her body was recovered from the Missouri River in June 2018.

Norton was arrested after walking into the Sarpy County Jail to tell authorities that he had killed his wife the day before and dropped her body from a bridge into the river. He told police that he'd choked her to death after an argument.