Billionaire Alki David faces $58M in damages in battery case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A plaintiff’s attorney says billionaire Alki David has been hit with more than $58 million in damages after a jury found him liable for battery, sexual battery and sexual harassment against a former employee.

Attorney Gloria Allred says jurors on Monday ordered David to pay $50 million in punitive damages to Mahim Khan, a former production assistant who worked at David’s Los Angeles-based media companies. The same panel last week awarded $8.25 million in compensatory damages.

Spokesman Owen Phillips says David plans an appeal. In a statement Monday, David maintained his innocence.

Khan alleged in her lawsuit that David thrust his pelvis into her face and simulated oral sex.

David is heir to a Greek Coca-Cola bottling fortune. He heads several media firms, including FilmOn TV and Alki David Productions.