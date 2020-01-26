Bismarck man accused of making threats if he got bad haircut

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man is accused of terrorizing after he allegedly threatened a woman if she gave him a bad haircut.

Michael McKenzie, 25, of Bismarck was arrested Thursday, Police Lt. Luke Gardiner said. McKenzie allegedly told a Great Clips employee on Wednesday that he'd kill her if she didn't make him look beautiful and that he’d come to her house if the haircut didn’t look right.

According to an affidavit, the employee told police that McKenzie appeared to be drunk. Another man who was waiting for a haircut overheard the comments and told McKenzie to leave the business.

McKenzie is jailed with cash bail set at $2,500, The Bismarck Tribune reported. Court documents do not list a defense attorney who could comment on his behalf.