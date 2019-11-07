Bison businessman sentenced for kidnapping, assault

BISON, S.D. (AP) — The owner of Bison Grain Company has been sentenced in Perkins County to spend 75 years behind bars on charges of kidnapping, sexual assault and aggravated assault.

Judge Eric Strawn sentenced Richard Seidel Tuesday. The victim, in seeking a protection order in November 2017, told the court Seidel had strangled and bound her, kidnapped and raped her and threatened her with a gun. Seidel was released on $1 million bond after he was charged.

In July a jury found Seidel guilty of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree rape, committing a felony while armed and aggravated assault.

State's Attorney Shane Penfield thanked the victim for her courage and testimony. Seidel did not testify in his own defense.