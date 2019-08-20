Body found at brush fire cite ruled a homicide

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Maryland authorities say a body found over the weekend while firefighters battled a brush fire is a homicide victim.

Prince George's County police said Tuesday that detectives have learned that the victim was killed in the District of Columbia. As a result, the Metropolitan Police Department has taken over the case.

The body was found Saturday after firefighters extinguished a fire off of U.S. Route 50 in Bowie.

Police say an autopsy found that the female victim was suffering from multiple injuries to the body.